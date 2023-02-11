5 injured in cylinder blast in Saidapet

CHENNAI: Five people, including two women, involved in preparing food at an orphanage were injured after cooking gas cylinder blast in Saidapet in the wee hours of Saturday.

Police said that the condition of two persons – Vanitha and Puniyakodi - is serious. Vanitha is a cook while Puniyakodi is an auto driver.

The incident happened at a centralised kitchen functioning in the ground floor of a two storey building in Divan Bashyam Salai in Saidapet. Food for at least six orphanages, old age homes and homes for the destitute, is usually prepared at the kitchen and sent in auto rickshaw, police noted.

On Saturday morning, five people, including an autorickshaw driver, a priest who is incharge of an orphanage home and a watchman along with two cooks were preparing food in the kitchen. At around 3am, a huge blast occurred in the place. Smoke engulfed the street and neighbours rushed to help the victims. Fire and rescue personnel from Teynampet fire station reached the spot and put out the fire.

Other injured were identified as Nithyanandam, a priest for whose orphanage the food was being prepared, Nithya, a cook and Arumugam, watchman of the place.

Police said Vanitha and Punniyakodi sustained more than 71 per cent of injuries and are in critical condition. The other three are under treatment.