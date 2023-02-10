MTC commuters nab mobile phone thief
CHENNAI: Dhanasekharan, a cell phone thief, who had been allegedly operating in MTC buses, was caught by commuters in Pallikaranai on Thursday.
Based on an alert from two passengers and with the help of other commuters of the bus, Dhanasekharan was caught by Pallikaranai police.
K Venkatesan (53), a techie and resident of Kotturpuram, was on his way to office on Radial Road on Thursday night. When he reached Velachery Vijaya Nagar bus stand, he realised that somebody had flicked his phone.
Though he asked around, nobody was able to help him. He then noticed Dhanasekharan sitting in the bus stand unmoved. Later, Venkatesan got onto MTC bus route number 51 A to reach his office.
At that time Jayaveerapandian, another commuter also got into the same bus. When the bus reached Kaiveli bus stop, he also became aware that somebody had flicked his mobile phone.
Then Venkatesan and Jayaveerapandian, along with other commuters detained Dhanasekharan and alerted the police. A team from the Pallikaranai police station reached the spot and took the suspect to the station for inquiry.
Cops also asked Venkatesan to file a complaint at Velachery police station, as the Vijay Nagar bus stand came under that jurisdiction.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android