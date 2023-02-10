CMDA to include Kanchi’s heritages sites in new town

As per one of the three orders, Kancheepuram will have 18 revenue villages to cover 62.7 sq km. The 18 villages include Konnerikuppam, Sirukaveripakkam, Thimmasamudram and others. The new town will be connected by Chennai-Bengaluru Highway, Kancheepuram-Chengalpattu Road, Kancheepuram-Uthiramerur Road and Kancheepuram-Vandavasi Road.