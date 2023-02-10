CMDA to include Kanchi’s heritages sites in new town
CHENNAI: Threatened by haphazard developments, the heritage and historical character of the Kancheepuram will be preserved as the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) has planned to include heritage sites in the Kancheepuram new town development project.
Orders issued by the State Housing and Urban Development Department has delineated areas for the Kancheepuram new town, Tiruvallur and Minjur new towns.
As per one of the three orders, Kancheepuram will have 18 revenue villages to cover 62.7 sq km. The 18 villages include Konnerikuppam, Sirukaveripakkam, Thimmasamudram and others. The new town will be connected by Chennai-Bengaluru Highway, Kancheepuram-Chengalpattu Road, Kancheepuram-Uthiramerur Road and Kancheepuram-Vandavasi Road.
The order pointed out that the town is developing in a haphazard manner. Unplanned commercial developments in the core area led to traffic congestion and had adversely impacted the heritage character of the town.
“Based on the past urbanisation trend of Kancheepuram (2003-2020), development is taking place rapidly towards NH-48 (Chennai-Bengaluru Highway). Hence, the area of development of Heritage Town and New Town in Kancheepuram has been delineated including the heritage precincts, commercial developments and post urbanization trends,” the order said.
Tiruvallur New Town project will include 11 revenue villages with 37.7 sq km. Minjur New Town will have 12 revenue villages for 111.6 sq km.
