Aeronautical engineer turned quack arrested in Taramani

CHENNAI: An aeronautical engineer who had been posing as a doctor and running a clinic in Taramani has been arrested by the Chennai police.

The arrested was identified as Sembian, 35, a native of Myladuthurai.

Police zeroed in on the fake doctor after a genuine doctor named Sembian, native of Thanjavur lodged a complaint with the Chennai police through medical council saying that somebody had stolen his identity and practicing as a doctor.

He came to know about it when he tried to renew his registration with the medical council.

Anna Nagar cybercrime cell which investigated the case zeroed in on the quack who had started practicing in Taramani after setting up a clinic cum medical shop there since the year 2021.

When confronted the fake doctor confessed to the police that he always wanted to be a doctor though he had completed aeronautical engineering.

He then browsed the net for details of doctors with the name 'Sembian' and found one from Thanjavur and used his details to create fake records, police said.

He had been providing treatment for patients visiting his clinic with the help of the internet and YouTube, police added.