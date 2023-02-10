9 Presidency college students held for attacking another student

CHENNAI: Nine students of Presidency College in Chennai were arrested for allegedly beating up a student of a private college near a bus stop on Kodambakkam High Road in Nungambakkam and forcefully taking him to Porur.

Of the nine arrested, one being a minor has been sent to a correctional home while others were lodged in Saidapet jail.

The incident happened on Wednesday. More than 20 students of Presidency college were standing at a bus stop when they spotted private college student Rizvan of Virugambakkam. They allegedly dragged him out of the bus and took him to another bus to Valsaravakkam and later taken to Porur.

The incident came to notice of the Nungambakkam police through other students and a police team rushed to Porur and rescued him. Police booked the students under 6 Sections of IPC and remanded him in judicial custody.