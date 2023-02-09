Reporter's diary: When 1 question takes over presser
CHENNAI: Politicians walking out of a presser happens when they’re asked uncomfortable questions by reporters. Senior AIADMK leader and former minister D Jayakumar was put on the spot by a question raised during a media interaction, repeatedly by a senior citizen, and not a reporter.
After commencing the presser with the distribution of draft affidavit and correspondence votes to choose the candidate for the general council at the AIADMK headquarters, Jayakumar began speaking to the media on the developments.
His press meet was interrupted by a senior citizen, a supporter of ‘united’ AIADMK, as she repeatedly asked whether the two warring factions of the AIADMK led by Edappadi K Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam would come together.
Jayakumar’s supporters initially asked her to be quiet, but she kept asking the question.
At one point, after reporters asked their questions, she walked close to Jayakumar and prodded him again. He turned towards his car with a smile without replying to her questions.
As he left, the old woman raised slogans hailing AIADMK founder MG Ramachandran and late leader Jayalalithaa. She sang a famous song Oru Kodiyil Iru Malargal Piranthathammaa from MGR’s 1963 hit film, Kaanchi Thalaivan. She told mediapersons that Jayakumar could have answered her questions but chose not to and left.
At the end of the press meet, she became the talking point among the reporters than Jayakumar’s presser.
