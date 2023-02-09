Two die in bus-bike collision in Maraimalar Nagar

CHENNAI: A 47-year-old man and his mother died in an accident after their two-wheeler was rammed by a private bus on the National Highway near Maraimalai Nagar on Wednesday. The deceased were identified as R Saravanan of Maraimalai Nagar and his mother Thilagavathi (67). Police said Thilagavathi was not feeling well since Tuesday.

After that, on Wednesday morning, Saravanan was riding his two-wheeler to take her to a private hospital in Potheri. According to the police, Saravanan made a U-turn on the Tirchy-Chennai National Highway and was headed to Potheri when they were struck from behind by a private bus that was driving toward Tambaram.

Upon collision, Saravanan died on the spot with severe head injuries and Thilagavathi who was in critical condition was rushed to the private hospital in Potheri where she was declared dead on arrival.