Petrol, diesel prices remain unchanged for 264th day in Chennai

The government has approved the practice of daily determination of fuel prices in line with international crude oil prices.
CHENNAI: In Chennai, the price of a litre of petrol and diesel has been constant over the last 263 days at Rs.102.63 and Rs. 94.24 respectively.

For the 264th consecutive day, petrol and diesel prices still remain unchanged.

Henceforth, oil companies are regulating petrol and diesel prices on a daily basis, keeping a check on fluctuation.

