Let PG doc serve super specialty, PHC 3 days each in a week: HC
CHENNAI: The Madras High Court had directed the state government to accommodate a PG non-service doctor in a government super specialty facility as well as in a Primary Health Center (PHC) simultaneously by dividing the days in a week for obtaining his original study certificates.
The certificates were surrendered by the petitioner for getting admission to the PG super specialty course in Kilpauk Medical College as per the bond condition.
Justice C V Karthikeyan passed the orders after hearing the arguments advanced by the Directorate of Medical Education (DME) stating that “the petitioner had not done the Covid -19 duty and if he had done so, that period could have been treated as bond duty.” The government further noted that they had to accommodate the petitioner in a super specialty post and there was no vacancy at that time.
“Though the petitioner was called for counseling, he did not respond, owing to a fear that he might be posted in a post, which is not suitable or equivalent to the qualification, which he had completed,” Government advocate U Bharanidharan for the respondents submitted.
There will be another round of counseling for the current PG non-service candidates and the petitioner could be accommodated to any of a few vacancies to complete the bond condition, the judge was told.
Recording the submissions, the judge held that it was seen that the petitioner can be accommodated in those vacancies.
“If the petitioner is not given posting which is equivalent to the qualification, but is more or less equivalent to his qualification, then let the petitioner be placed in a post where his service will be of help. Let the petitioner also be directed to do service in a Primary Health Centre,” the judge added.
Justice Karthikeyan further wrote that a week can be divided with the petitioner doing duty in a Super Speciality Department, and also doing duty in a Primary Health Centre.
“If the petitioner is ready to give such an undertaking, on the basis of such undertaking, the original certificates may be handed back to the petitioner,” the court ordered.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android