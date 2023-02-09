17.74 kg gold smuggled from Lanka seized at Mandapam seashore

CHENNAI: In a joint operation, Indian Coast Guard along with DRI, Chennai, seized a gold consignment of 17.74 kg worth Rs 10.5 crore from Mandapam Seashore while the consignment was being smuggled from Sri Lanka by sea route.

Three persons have been taken for interrogation, sources said.

Based on an intelligence input from Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Chennai, Indian Coast Guard Station Mandapam deployed a joint team onboard Interceptor Boat(IB) C-432 on February 7.

The team maintained surveillance in Gulf of Mannar for two days for any suspicious activity. On the night of February 8, the IB boarded a suspicious boat which was trying to escape at high speed to evade interception. On rummaging the boat, the suspected contraband was not found and it was suspected that same was thrown overboard during interception. Therefore, a diving operation was conducted by the ICG team in the probable area and a consignment of 17.74 kg gold was recovered from the sea bed. The fishing boat along with three crew have been handed over to Coastal Security Group, Mandapam for further legal action.