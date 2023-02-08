Spl kid drowns in Chennai temple well after iron mesh breaks

CHENNAI: A nine-year-old special child with allegedly drowned in a temple well after the rusted iron mesh on the well broke down in Karapakkam in Chennai.

The deceased was identified as Ezhumalai from Vendharasi Amman Koil Street in Karapakkam.

Police said Ezhumalai was a special kid who goes to a private school for children with special needs in Taramani. On Tuesday evening, as the boy went missing, his father searched the locality along with neighbours who thought the boy could have fallen into the well.

Based on information, fire and rescue personnel from Thoraipakkam reached the spot and on Wednesday with the help of scuba divers, they fished out Ezhumalai’s body from the well of the nearby temple. After preliminary investigation police said there were eye-witnesses who saw the boy playing near the well. They suspect that when Ezhumalai climbed on the iron mesh, it collapsed and he fell inside.

The Kannagi Nagar police registered a case and sent the body to Royapettah Government Hospital for post mortem.