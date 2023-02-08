Over 37K vehicles rectified number plates in 3 weeks in Chennai

CHENNAI: After the Greater Chennai traffic police started cracking the whip on improper number plates about 37,000 vehicle owners rectified their number plates in three weeks' time, police said on Wednesday.

In this week's drive as many as 9,306 vehicles were identified with improper number plates and the vehicle users were advised to change the number plates as per the MV Act and traffic rules.

As a result, all vehicle owners rectified their number plates and they were allowed to proceed without booking cases as a means of creating awareness on use of proper number plates.

Motor Vehicles Act prescribes the size of number plates and also the letters of vehicle registration for various vehicles in MV Rules 50 and 51. According to the Rules, no fancy lettering or use of art or pictures in the number plates are permitted.

However, many vehicles exhibit improper number plates in their vehicles.

Already in the last two weeks, 27,891 vehicles rectified their number plates in a similar drive. Thus as many as 37,197 vehicles were made to rectify their improper number plates in the recent special drives by the traffic police in the city.