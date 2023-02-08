NCLT has no powers to regulate dress codes of advocates: HC

CHENNAI: A division bench of Madras High Court on Wednesday ordered that the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) or the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) has no powers to regulate the dress code of the advocates.

A division bench of Justice R Mahadevan and Justice Mohammed Shaffiq passed the orders on allowing a petition filed by advocate R Rajesh, a resident of Chennai.

The petitioner sought a direction against the impugned order of the Registrar, NCL Board dated November 14, 2017, directing advocates to compulsorily wear the gown and robe as ultra vires, null and void, and quash the same as illegal, arbitrary, and devoid of merits.

According to the petitioner, the Bar Council of India is the only authorized body to regulate the dress code of advocates and not the tribunals.

Recording the submissions, the judges held that only the High Courts can frame rules for dress code for the appearance of the Advocates before it, the courts and Tribunals, subordinate to it.

"In absentia, the rules in chapter IV of the Bar Council of India Rules shall prevail and the Tribunals have no authority to issue any instructions determining the dress code for the appearance of the advocates before it," the judges wrote.

Though the NCLT had passed an order on January 27 to modify the earlier order with the effect of superseding the earlier instruction with regard to the dress code for advocates, the HC noted down that, "the impugned order, though withdrawn, will stand quashed on the basis of the reasoning as adumbrated hereinbefore," the judges wrote.