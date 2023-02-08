IIT-M launches minor stream in ‘Personal & Professional Development'

CHENNAI: The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) is launching a minor stream in ‘Personal and Professional Development’. An undergraduate student needs to take a basket of courses to fulfil the requirement of minoring in the stream.

The courses/programmes in this stream are aimed to aid students in their personal and professional development. IIT-Madras Senate recently approved the proposal to introduce a minor stream in ‘Personal and Professional Development’, a release from the institution on Wednesday said.

The Institute already offers several courses for personal and professional growth and leadership development. Around 1,500 students register for these courses, annually. The new minor stream will greatly boost the efforts of the Institute to transform student culture, talent, and leadership and achieve holistic development.

The minor stream is open to all the students of B.Tech and Dual Degree programmes while the courses offered under this program are available as elective courses to all students of IIT-M irrespective of the programme they are in.

Highlighting the importance of such courses, Prof V Kamakoti, Director, IIT-Madras, said, “Personal Development programs help fulfil the inner (human) urge to actualise one’s full potential through self-discovery, self-awareness, self-leadership, and self-mastery. Specifically, these programs are expected to positively impact the way of thinking in our young minds. Professional Development programmes help build both interpersonal and transferable skills with an objective to meet various career aspirations of our students.”