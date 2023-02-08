Don't be like BJP-AIADMK: Udhay’s advice to newly-weds

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Udayanidhi Stalin while speaking at a wedding ceremony on Wednesday took a jibe at opposition parties and asked the couple not to be like BJP-AIADMK.
He stated, "The bride and groom should not think of enslaving each other like BJP-AIADMK, but with self-respect and rationality, like philosopher CN Annadurai and Dravidian model government. I would like to express my best wishes for a successful life.”
The wedding ceremony was held at Santhavelur in Kancheepuram district. The video has been going viral since it was posted on social media.
