Don't be like BJP-AIADMK: Udhay’s advice to newly-weds

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Udayanidhi Stalin while speaking at a wedding ceremony on Wednesday took a jibe at opposition parties and asked the couple not to be like BJP-AIADMK.

He stated, "The bride and groom should not think of enslaving each other like BJP-AIADMK, but with self-respect and rationality, like philosopher CN Annadurai and Dravidian model government. I would like to express my best wishes for a successful life.”

The wedding ceremony was held at Santhavelur in Kancheepuram district. The video has been going viral since it was posted on social media.