CMWSSB to shift 3 depot offices in Royapuram zone

CHENNAI: Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) on Wednesday issued a notice that three depot offices in Royapuram zone (zone 5) will be relocated from February 10.

However, the drinking water supply and other works related to the board will not be interrupted for the public.

As per the release, the depot office numbers 54,55 and 56 in zone 5 will be shifted, the work for the same will be carried out from Friday (Feb 10). The workshop office 54 was previously functional in George Town, and it will be relocated to Wall Tax road. Also, office no 55 in Seven wells street and 56 in Muthialpet will be operational from Govindappa Street.

Complaints regarding drinking water and sewage, and tax payment the public can contact the concerned officials. And arrangements will be made for the residents in this zone.

They can contact area engineer 8144930905, deputy area engineer 8144930213, assistant engineer 8144930054/8144930056.