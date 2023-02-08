Reporter's diary: 3-hour wait for a presser that didn’t happen
CHENNAI: Politicians and press persons often make strange bedfellows. It’s not often that politicians readily engage with the media. And if they do, they do so with pre-conditions or enough safeguards.
Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, who is considered a sociable neta, just demonstrated the politicians’ disquietude during a recent post-budget press meet.
A day (or rather the night) before the minister was scheduled to brief the media on a video call, the PR wings of respective railway zones collected a set of questions from journalists. Each was asked to send questions via Whatsapp to the zonal headquarters. Many anxious reporters readily obliged, of course, after an unofficial assurance that they’d be able to post supplementary questions of their choice when the minister elaborates on the budgetary allocation for respective railway zones.
When the moment came the following day, the minister abruptly wound up his presser after engaging in a handful of questions raised by the journalists in New Delhi. Reporters who had waited for close to 90 minutes for the scheduled video conference at the zonal headquarters were left bemused.
While they wondered about their questions sent the previous night, the PR managers of Southern Railway cut a sorry figure under media glare. Irrespective of whose fault it was, journalists in the zonal headquarters were made to wait for nearly 3 hours for a press conference that did not happen as it should have.
