Representative image
Representative image
City

2 boys from Chengalpattu Home escape

The boys hailing from Tirunelveli and Cuddalore were arrested by the Tirunelveli police on theft charges.
Dt Next Bureau

CHENGALPATTU: Police are on the lookout for two boys aged 17, who allegedly jumped over the wall and escaped from the juvenile home in Chengalpattu on Tuesday.

The boys hailing from Tirunelveli and Cuddalore were arrested by the Tirunelveli police on theft charges. They were lodged in the Chengalpattu juvenile home.

However, two days ago, the duo made one of the inmates bend over and climbed upon him to scale the wall of the home and escaped thereafter. Chengalpattu Tahsildar Natrajan conducted an enquiry with the juvenile home superintendent and other staff regarding the incident. The Chengalpattu Town police are investigating the case.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Chengalpattu
juvenile home
Chengalpattu juvenile home
Home escape
Theft charges

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
DT next
www.dtnext.in