2 boys from Chengalpattu Home escape
CHENGALPATTU: Police are on the lookout for two boys aged 17, who allegedly jumped over the wall and escaped from the juvenile home in Chengalpattu on Tuesday.
The boys hailing from Tirunelveli and Cuddalore were arrested by the Tirunelveli police on theft charges. They were lodged in the Chengalpattu juvenile home.
However, two days ago, the duo made one of the inmates bend over and climbed upon him to scale the wall of the home and escaped thereafter. Chengalpattu Tahsildar Natrajan conducted an enquiry with the juvenile home superintendent and other staff regarding the incident. The Chengalpattu Town police are investigating the case.
