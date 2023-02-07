Scuffle between Guv’s media advisor, cab driver goes viral
CHENNAI: A scuffle between Governor’s advisor (media and communication) and a cab driver has become viral on social media with the latter claiming that the former slapped him for not stopping for dinner.
In a complaint to the police, cab driver Thirunavukarasu alleged that he picked up the passenger from the airport and have to drop him at Mugalivakkam. As the passenger made multiple stops for various reasons, including visiting the ATM and meeting his friend, the driver objected to the multiple stops as the booking was made for travel from point to point and refused to stop for dinner.
During the argument, the driver in the complaint alleged that the passenger slapped him. He filed a complaint at Nandambakkam police station and the police found that the passenger was working as S Thirugnana Sambandham, media advisor to the Governor. The FIR has not been registered yet and further inquiry is on.
When contacted about the viral video, Thirugnana Sambandham declined to comment.
Meanwhile, CPM secretariat member K Kanagaraj wondered whether the Governor’s employee can assault cab driver? He said that the driver has filed a complaint against the media adviser, but there was no information on FIR filed on it. He asked why the police is not taking action on the complaint.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android