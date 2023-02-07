KNPP-funded classrooms inaugurated at Pudupattinam
CHENGALPATTU: Pudupattinam Panchayat Council president Gayathri Dhanabalan on Monday presided over a function in which she inaugurated new classrooms for students of a school in the village, which was funded by the Kalpakkam Nuclear Power Plant.
In an effort to improve the livelihood of the people living in the villages around the nuclear power plant in Kalpakkam, a part of the revenue obtained by the power plant is dedicated to enhancing the quality of life of the people by improving their education, health and infrastructure.
As a follow-up of this, the power plant has built six classrooms at a cost of Rs 1.2 crore for the students of Pudupattinam Panchayat Union Primary School.
Nuclear Power Plant Director SB Selke, who was a special guest at the inaugural, opened the six classrooms in which nuclear power plant sub-general Manager (Human Resource) Vasudevan, union councillors Mangalakshmi, Asha Beevi, Panchayat Council vice president Sarbuddin Sadiq, Tamil Nadu Nuclear Power Plant Employees Union Executives Chinnagovindan, Karunamurthy and others participated.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android