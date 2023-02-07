EB official arrested for graft by DVAC in Avadi

CHENNAI: An EB official was arrested by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) team for allegedly demanding and accepting abribe Rs 9,000 to provide a new EB connection to a consumer at Avadi. The complainant S Idris had constructed a new house at Kovil Pathagai in Avadi and he sought the Eb department to provide a new EB connection for the building. While his petition wasdodged, Idris met the commercial inspector Palayam. He demanded Idris to give him Rs 9,000 as bribe to process his request. However, Idris, who was against giving bribes, approached the vigilance and anti-corruption officials in Tiruvallur and filed a formal complaint.The cops asked Idris to hand over the currency notes laced with chemicals to the EB official. As per the advice, Idris on Monday, met the commercial inspector Palayam at his office and handed over the cash to him. Soon after he handed over the cash, the DVAC team apprehended Palayam. The sleuths registered a case and Palayam was remanded in judicial custody.