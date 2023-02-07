DT Campus: Scholarship alert

NETAPS Foundation -Lead Generation Executive Internship 2023

Description: NETAPS Foundation - Lead Generation Executive Internship 2023 is an internship opportunity offered by NETAPS Foundation [a leading consulting and service-based company providing educational services (domestic and overseas)] via the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) internship portal to graduate students

Eligibility: Open for graduate students with relevant skills and interests. The applicants must be available for a duration of 6 months

Prizes & Rewards: Rs 10,000 per month and other benefits

Last Date to Apply: 31-03-2023

Application mode: Online only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/TASD4

Keep India Smiling Foundational Scholarship & Mentorship Programme 2022-23

Description: Colgate-Palmolive (India)Ltd. is giving young students an opportunity to pursue their academic/ career aspirations by providing them with scholarships for education. This scholarship aims to provide foundational support to individuals, who are deserving and meritorious but may lack resources to pursue their dreams

Eligibility: Students who have passed Class 10 with at least 75% marks or Class 12 with at least 60% marks in 2022 board exams are eligible to apply for pursuing their higher secondary, 3-year graduation, and 4-year BDS Dental course. Annual family income of all applicants must be less than Rs 5 lakh per annum

Prizes & Rewards: Selected scholars can avail of scholarship awards of up to Rs 50,000 per year for up to 4 years of studies depending on their current level of education

Last Date to Apply: 31-03-2023

Application mode: Online only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/KISF6

Saksham Scholarship Programme for Drivers’ Children

Description: Mahindra Finance invites applications for the ‘Saksham Scholarship Programme for Drivers’ Children’ from students belonging to Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Telangana. The scholarship is meant to support underprivileged and meritorious children of drivers (all light motor vehicles and small commercial vehicles such as taxi, jeep, car & delivery vans such as pickup, magic, school van etc) holding a valid driving license who are studying in Class 1 to postgraduation level

Eligibility: The applicants must be currently studying at Class 1 to postgraduation level in the states of Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Telangana. Applicants who are pursuing studies from Class 9 onwards must have scored 60% or more marks in the previous final examination. The annual family income of the applicant from all sources must not be more than Rs 4 lakh

Prizes & Rewards: Scholarship ranging from Rs 5,000 to Rs 20,000 for 1 year

Last Date to Apply: 28-02-2023

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/SKSP1