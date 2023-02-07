Citizen connect: Chromepet grapples with garbage menace on roads
CHENNAI: Dumping of garbage at public spaces has been a perennial problem in Chromepet. People have been sobbing that the door-to-door collection is unsatisfactory. Local residents complain that the Tambaram Corporation, due to a shortage of conservancy workers, fails to clear waste dumped on the road for days. They urged the civic body authorities to regularise garbage collection in the locality.
“Even after the area came under Tambaram Corporation there was no permanent solution for solid waste disposal. The sanitary workers fail to collect garbage from the residents and there were no dust bins placed on roads. So, we ended up dumping waste on the road,” said Swathi P, a resident of Rajaji Street in Chromepet.
People complain that the conservancy workers come once in a week to collect garbage. As the residents cannot pile up waste in their houses. They dispose of the garbage on the roads.
“However, as stray cattle and dogs are spotted gazing at the garbage thrown away on the road, it would lead to several health issues for them. During the monsoon season the situation worsens, as the entire street becomes messy,” added Swathi.
Activists are concerned that the irregularity of solid waste management contracts is another significant reason for the poor solid waste management in the locality. Because the residents get confused due to the changes in contracts every two months to coordinate with sanitary workers.
“The civic body authorities should ensure that the tricycle that collects garbage regularly must have GPS. If the sanitary workers were monitored, the work would be done every day. And the city would be a litter-free zone,” said Dayanand Krishnan, an activist.
When contacted, a senior official with Tambaram Corporation stated that the door-to-door waste collection was carried out on a daily basis. It was also being monitored by the team. “If any complaint is raised by the residents regarding the issue, steps will be taken to resolve it at the earliest,” added the official.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android