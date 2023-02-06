Man runs lorry over father due to property dispute in Oragadam

CHENNAI: A 40-year-old man killer his father by running a lorry over his father over an ongoing property dispute in Oragadam on Monday.

The deceased Ethiraj (75) of Devariyampakkam in Oragadam was a farmer. Ethiraj has three sons and a daughter. Police said his youngest son Ramachandran was quarreling often with Ethiraj to give his share in the property so that would be helpful for his business.

On Sunday night, Ramachandran went to Ethiraj's house and asked to give his share, but Ethiraj had said that he would not give the property to anyone till he is alive and asked to divide the property among themselves after his death.

Later, Ramachandran began to quarrel with Ethiraj and family members held peace talks with both of them.

On Monday morning, when Ethiraj was walking to the farmland on Sankarapuram road, Ramachandran, who came in a lorry on the opposite side knocked his father and escaped from the spot after leaving the lorry on the spot.

Onlookers who noticed the incident informed the Oragadam police station. The police who rushed to the spot retrieved the body and sent it for post-mortem to the Chengalpattu GH.

The police who registered a case after a search arrested Ramachandran and further inquiry is on.