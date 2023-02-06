Gold worth Rs 56.9L, wildlife species seized at Chennai airport

CHENNAI: Customs officials seized gold worth Rs 56.94 lakh and wildlife species at Chennai airport on Monday.
Based on Intelligence, Chennai Air Customs officers intercepted one male passenger who arrived from Dubai. In search of his person, officials found one pouch of gold in paste form concealed in his undergarments and two pouches of gold in paste form concealed in the kneecaps resulting in the recovery of a gold ingot of 24K purity weighing 1110 grams valued at Rs 56.94 lakh. The same was recovered and seized and the passenger was arrested under the Customs Act, 1962.
In another instance, one Indian national who arrived from Bangkok was intercepted by Chennai Air Custom Officers. On examination of his checked-in baggage, 2 wildlife species, Sooty Mangabey (Cercocebus atys) and Collared Mangabey (Cercocebus torquatus) were found in live condition and seized under the Customs Act, 1962 read with Wildlife Protection Act, 1972. The wildlife species will be deported to Thailand. The passenger was arrested and later released on bail. Further investigation is under progress.
