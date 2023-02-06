Gold worth Rs 56.9L, wildlife species seized at Chennai airport

CHENNAI: Customs officials seized gold worth Rs 56.94 lakh and wildlife species at Chennai airport on Monday.

Based on Intelligence, Chennai Air Customs officers intercepted one male passenger who arrived from Dubai. In search of his person, officials found one pouch of gold in paste form concealed in his undergarments and two pouches of gold in paste form concealed in the kneecaps resulting in the recovery of a gold ingot of 24K purity weighing 1110 grams valued at Rs 56.94 lakh. The same was recovered and seized and the passenger was arrested under the Customs Act, 1962.