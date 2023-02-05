Rs.24 cr worth hydroponic weed smuggled from US seized, two held

CHENNAI: Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), officials from Chennai, seized 54 kg of hydroponic weed worth Rs 24 crore hidden in an air cargo consignment from Chennai airport and arrested two persons, including the importer from Mangaluru.

Sources said that the weed was secretly concealed in a fake kitchen sink made of plaster of Paris and placed along with other basins of the consignments.

DRI investigators, based on an intelligence input, intercepted the consignment of kitchen sinks that arrived from the US in the last week of January.

The officials after careful examination removed one basin that was different from the rest.

It was found out that it was a fake basin made of plaster of Paris material and it was broken open and the weed hidden inside was seized. DRI sources said that the seized drug is hydroponic weed, which is grown using water as the primary medium, and is sold by various names such as OG, sugarcone, kush etc.

Investigation revealed that the consignment was destined to a Mangaluru-based importer. The weed was seized, while the importer and another individual who assisted in the illicit import of the contraband were arrested and remanded under NDPS Act.

DRI also seized 31.5 lakh cigarette sticks, worth Rs.4.72 crore, of foreign-origin from a container at Kattupalli port, near Chennai recently.

The consignment from Thailand had been declared to contain pencils, wall clocks, photo frames and study tables.

During the examination, 315 cartons of assorted brands (Marlboro, 555, Benson and Hedges) foreign origin cigarettes manufactured at Turkey and originated from Cambodia were found hidden inside the container. One person was arrested in the case.