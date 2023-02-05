No access to toilets in Tambaram bus stand
CHENNAI: Bus commuters in Tambaram are put to hardships since no toilet facility is available to them. The situation has led to more incidences of open urination around the flyovers raising a stink and health hazard.
The Tambaram bus stand is one of the important stops in the suburbs. The bus stop is always crowded round the clock on all days since many office-goers and people who travel by trains use the Tambaram bus stop. Tambaram railway station is the third biggest terminal in Chennai and the bus stand cater to the connecting journey of commuters and passengers.
An important stop, Tambaram bus stand does not have proper toilet facility. Women passengers, who are visiting the bus stand, keep searching for the restroom and many of them are forced to go in search of fuel stations nearby for toilet access.
After receiving many requests from the commuters, the Tambaram Corporation constructed toilets for men and women near the bus stop and even though all the work got completed, the restrooms are yet to be opened. They are kept closed for many months.
Since there is no toilet facility, even the bus drivers and conductors are forced to ease themselves on the roadside, creating a mess on the pathway where the people used to walk.
Karthiga, a regular commuter said, we cannot walk on the road without covering our noses. The smell is unbearable. If the officials open the toilets, these can be controlled and the area will become clean.
An official from the Tambaram Corporation said, the toilets would be open all the time and we are working on it.
