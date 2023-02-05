Drunk driving: Rs 1.69 crore collected in 2 weeks by Chennai cops

CHENNAI: In the last two weeks, Chennai City traffic police have collected a fine of Rs 1.69 crore from pending drunk driving cases, disposing about 1628 cases.

A total of 8655 cases of Drunken Driving are pending in the city, police said. The violators were contacted through the police call centers and asked to pay up the fine as part of a special drive since January 22, police said.

Greater Chennai Traffic Police (GCTP) has warned that warrants will be obtained from courts to attach vehicles of those caught for drunk driving and did not pay up the fine amount. So far, 263 warrants have been issued for the attachment of property in lieu of fine amount.

Not only the involved vehicle, other vehicles belonging to the vehicle owner shall also be attached, police said.

This special drive on disposal of DD cases through call centres will continue in future also, said a senior police officer. As the fine amount is Rs.10000, many do not pay the fine though intimation is received in their mobile numbers from e-court system, an official release said.