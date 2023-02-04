Use liquid biofertilizers to increase yield: JD
CHENGALPATTU: Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department Joint Director R Ashok inspected the liquid biofertilizer production centre in the district on Saturday.
The centre, established in 2011 initially produced solid biofertilizers and began liquid biofertilizer production from 2021 onwards. According to various types of crops, Azospirilla (rice), Azospirilla (miscellaneous), Rhizobium (lentil) and Rhizobium (peanut) biofertilizers are produced by using bacterial microorganisms.
These biofertilizers absorb nitrogen from the atmosphere, turn it into fertilizer and make it available to crops. Also, phosphobacteria, potash bacteria and azophos biofertilizers convert the available mineral and potash nutrients in the soil so that they are easily available to the crops.
The biofertilizers produced in the centre are used by the farmers in four districts namely Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Villupuram and Kallakurichi.
Following this, Joint Director of Agriculture Ashok has asked the farmers of the district to use liquid organic fertilizers to increase the yield of the crops they have cultivated, maintain soil fertility and carry out sustainable agriculture.
A Lenin, Senior Agricultural Officer of the Liquid Biofertilizers Production Centre was present during the inspection.
