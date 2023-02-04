Tourists enjoy ‘samapandhi virundhu’ at Mahabs temple
CHENGALPATTU: In a quirky turn of events, a group of German tourists who stumbled upon a ‘samapandhi virundhu’ organised at Thala Sayana Perumal temple in Mahabalipuram on Friday, sat down along with the guests and relished a full-course meal and experienced the true essence of hospitality the state is well-known for.
Given the death anniversary of Arignar Anna, a samapandhi virundhu, a feast in which people of all castes and creeds enjoy a meal together and represent equality, was organised where several politicians including Tiruporur MLA SS Balaji along with local councillors, members of the public and temple staff participated. As the guests were enjoying the meal, a group of tourists who were visiting the tourist attraction, Arjuna’s Penance, stumbled into the dining hall through the back gate. They were fascinated to see hundreds of people enjoying a meal together and knowing the significance behind the feast they eagerly joined in when MLA SS Balaji invited them.
The tourists were seen relishing the local cuisine of sambar, rasam and payasam and requested multiple servings of each course before they were satiated. They also thanked the temple authorities for the memorable experience.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android