Tourists enjoy ‘samapandhi virundhu’ at Mahabs temple

Given the death anniversary of Arignar Anna, a samapandhi virundhu, a feast in which people of all castes and creeds enjoy a meal together and represent equality, was organised where several politicians including Tiruporur MLA SS Balaji along with local councillors, members of the public and temple staff participated. As the guests were enjoying the meal, a group of tourists who were visiting the tourist attraction, Arjuna’s Penance, stumbled into the dining hall through the back gate. They were fascinated to see hundreds of people enjoying a meal together and knowing the significance behind the feast they eagerly joined in when MLA SS Balaji invited them.