This Valentine’s Day go on a date with a puppy
CHENNAI: This Valentine’s week, Pawga, India’s first pet yoga experience, will set you up on a blind date with a puppy from the Blue Cross of India in a session at Uptown Kathipara on February 11 and at Basement Studio, Alwarpet on February 12.
Speaking to DT Next Subhashree Madhavan says, “It doesn’t matter if you’re single or a couple; the puppies are willing to share their love with everyone. By spending time with our four-legged friends, you will be able to leave your anxiety and stress by the end of the session; getting you rejuvenated for the week ahead.”
Pawga was founded by a group of friends, Swathi Renugopal, Sinduja Krishnakumar and Subhashree Madhavan in 2020. The idea was to organise pet yoga sessions that helped not only helped people physically but also mentally.
Talking about the venture, Subhashree says, “Pawga is a recreational concept that uses paid yoga sessions to promote animal welfare and adoption. It took us three years of research and experimentation to launch this weekend-only initiative in Chennai. After a lot of brainstorming, we came up with this date idea for those who want our love.”
The puppies at Pawga are from the Blue Cross of India, Chennai. Through this date, these furry companions will get the warmth of loving arms and the joy of meeting humans. In many ways, this initiative will work to make both you and the pup happy.
She says, “Pawga falls in a category between animal and human welfare. By spending time with animals, you help your brain release endorphins, also known as the happy hormones which increase your sense of well-being. By showing compassion to an animal, you also open your heart and let love come in. Moreover, this allows the puppies to find their forever homes. Even if not, a portion of your tickets goes towards animal welfare at the shelter.”
Visit https://pawgapetsyoga.com for more details
By Yardhini Devaraj
