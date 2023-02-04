Man on Punjab police’s radar for 6 yrs held at city airport
CHENNAI: Kuljith Singh (36), who was on the lookout list of the Punjab police for six years, was detained at the Chennai airport on Thursday.
Immigration officials were checking the documents of passengers who were about to board the flight to Malaysia on Thursday night. When they scanned Kuljith’s documents, they found that he was wanted by law enforcement.
They detained him, and informed Punjab police. Kuljith was a businessman and had been involved in money laundering cases.
The Punjab police had registered a case against him and been searching for him for 6 years. Since they were unable to trace him, a lookout circular was issued in 2017 to all airports across the country to prevent his escape.
Officials handed Kuljith to the airport police and a special team from Punjab is expected arrive in Chennai to take him into custody.
