GCC approves scheme to supply piped gas to households

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has given permission to scheme to provide gas connections to houses through pipelines in Chennai.

'Torrent Gas' company is all set to implement the project and consultations are being made to implement the project. Roads in Chennai, Chennai Corporation, and the Highways Department have developed standard guidelines for the project.

A Chennai Corporation official said, "For constructing gas pipeline on roads in Chennai, a deposit of Rs 20 lakh for a distance of 1 km and Rs 21.75 lakh for the concrete road has to be paid. You can apply through the Corporation website to carry out road-cutting works. Officials will directly inspect the field and give permission. We expect the Tamil Nadu government to consider this and grant permission soon."