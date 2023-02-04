AIU seizes gold worth Rs 31 lakh at Tiruchy airport
TIRUCHY: AIU sleuths seized gold worth Rs 31 lakh from a passenger in the form of plates concealed in a mobile phone at Tiruchy International Airport in the early hours on Friday.
While the airport officials were checking the baggage of a passenger bound from Kualalumpur by AirAsia Flight (No AK-23), they intercepted a person and inspected his baggage in which they found 12 gold plates weighing 360 grams concealed in a mobile phone. The officials seized the gold plates.
They also seized a long gold chain weighing 179 grams from the same passenger. The total gold seized amounted to 539 grams worth Rs 31.62 lakh.
