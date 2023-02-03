Vande Bharat: Chennai – B’luru travel time to reduce by 30 mins

CHENNAI: Travel time of the Chennai–Bengaluru Vande Bharat express would decrease by 30 minutes from July upon completing the speed upgrade works on the stretch.

Detailing the features of the Budget for Southern Railway (SR) at the zonal headquarters Friday evening, RN Singh, general manager of SR, referred to the speed upgrading of infrastructure from Chennai to Jolarpet via Arakkonam, and said that the Chennai – Arakkonam section has already been completed. "The Arokkanam – Jolarpet section is likely to be completed by April – May 2023. By July first week, we will start running VB from Chennai to Bengaluru at 130kmph, which will save about half an hour (journey time)," Singh added.

Pointing out that the average speed of the VB train post-upgrade of speed would be 100kmph, the zonal general manager said, "The VB trains currently running from Delhi to Varanasi and Delhi to Mumbai are clocking about 100kmph, covering 800kms in eight hours. The journey time from Chennai to Bengaluru would be four hours."

"Some part of the route, Jolarpet to Bengaluru must be upgraded by south western railway. They are also on track. It should be completed by June end. By July, you must be witnessing a saving of 30 minutes in journey time from Chennai to Bengaluru,” he added.