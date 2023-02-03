Vande Bharat: Chennai – B’luru travel time to reduce by 30 mins

CHENNAI: Travel time of the Chennai–Bengaluru Vande Bharat express would decrease by 30 minutes from July upon completing the speed upgrade works on the stretch.
Detailing the features of the Budget for Southern Railway (SR) at the zonal headquarters Friday evening, RN Singh, general manager of SR, referred to the speed upgrading of infrastructure from Chennai to Jolarpet via Arakkonam, and said that the Chennai – Arakkonam section has already been completed. "The Arokkanam – Jolarpet section is likely to be completed by April – May 2023. By July first week, we will start running VB from Chennai to Bengaluru at 130kmph, which will save about half an hour (journey time)," Singh added.
Pointing out that the average speed of the VB train post-upgrade of speed would be 100kmph, the zonal general manager said, "The VB trains currently running from Delhi to Varanasi and Delhi to Mumbai are clocking about 100kmph, covering 800kms in eight hours. The journey time from Chennai to Bengaluru would be four hours."
"Some part of the route, Jolarpet to Bengaluru must be upgraded by south western railway. They are also on track. It should be completed by June end. By July, you must be witnessing a saving of 30 minutes in journey time from Chennai to Bengaluru,” he added.
Chennai – Kovai route to be fully upgraded to 130kmph in two years
Asked about the Chennai – Coimbatore VB train proposed by the zone to the Railway Board, he said that the Coimbatore train (Vande Bharat), if it comes through, would be run at 110kmph only. "The route is the same from Chennai to Jolarpet. The Jolarpet – Coimbatore section would be taken up next and completed in the next two years. In two years, we will start running VB trains between Chennai and Coimbatore at 130kmph. About 15% reduction in journey time would be possible on the stretch," Singh added.
Nine-car EMUs on Chennai – Arakkonam section to be upgraded to 12-care rakes from Sept
Reacting to a specific query on encroachment of reserved coaches by season pass holders on Chennai – Arakkonam section for want of fast locals on the route, Divisional Railway Manager of Chennai Mr Ganesh said, "We have nine-care rakes in many sections right now. Very soon we will increase it to 12 car rakes. The passengers will be accommodated in it."
"We are expecting two rakes in the next one quarter. By September end, we will be commissioning the 12 car rakes. Railway board has already sanctioned a dozen 12-car rakes for the next financial year. There are some technical issues in the current financial year. Hence, instead of 12 rakes, we will get only two rakes. So, we will get 22 12-car rakes in the next financial year," the DRM added.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android