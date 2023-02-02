Push-back vehicle crashes into aircraft; flight to Delhi cancelled

CHENNAI: The Chennai-Delhi flight was cancelled after a push-back vehicle hit the aircraft after passengers boarded the flight on Wednesday. The Air India flight to New Delhi was about to depart from Chennai with 138 passengers in the evening from Bay 21. The push-back vehicle which came to pull the flight to the runway got out of control and hit the vehicle, damaging the flight. Engineers rushed to the spot and found that the flight was not in a condition to take off and cancelled it. The airlines made a few passengers stay in hotels. Those who needed to be in New Delhi due to unavoidable situations would be taken in a spare flight at night, and the rest would be sent to Delhi on Thursday morning, announced the airlines. The DGCA in Delhi had ordered an inquiry about the crash.