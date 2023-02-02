P2 3 CMRL awarded Rs 404 crore contract to Linxon
CHENNAI: The Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has awarded Rs 404.45 crore worth contract to Linxon India for design, manufacturing, testing and training of corridors 3 and 5 under Phase II construction.
According to a press release, Linxon India will be responsible for design, manufacturing, supply, installation, testing, commissioning and training of RSS, ASS, SCADA, Overhead Equipment (OHE) and switching stations for corridor 3 (Shollinganallur to SIPCOT-2) and corridor 5 (CMBT to Shollinganallur).
This work will also provide power supply and OHE functions to 37 elevated stations of Phase II, which covers 9 elevated stations in corridor 3 for 9.38 km and 28 elevated stations in corridor 5 for 29.05 km. The contract was signed between Rajesh Chaturvedi, director (systems and operations) and Yasir Hamid Shah, sales director of the Linxon firm.
The CMRL on Wednesday announced that about 66.07 lakh passengers in Chennai took the Metro in January. And the highest passenger ridership was recorded on January 13 with 2.65 lakh passengers. In same month, 21.96 lakh passengers used QR code ticketing systems, and 39.54 lakh passengers used travel cards.
As a step to encourage more passengers to use the Metro, the CMRL has been awarding a 20% discount on travel card and QR code facility.
