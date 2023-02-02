Metro work: Traffic diversion in Vadapalani for 10 days

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Traffic Police have made traffic changes due to CMRL work in Vadapalani on Arcot road for 10 days from February 3 to 11.

Vehicles coming from Arcot Road are not permitted to turn right towards Saidapet road (Near Vadapalani Arch). Vehicles intending towards Saidapet road can use Duraisamy Road, Sannathi Road, and 2nd Avenue to reach their destination. Heavy vehicles plying from Duraisamy Road towards Sannathi Street are restricted during peak hours in the morning and evening.

Vehicles approaching from Sannathi Street can take right or left turns to reach their destination. Due to the new traffic arrangements, vehicles intending to move: from Saidapet road to Muthalamman Road are restricted. Vehicles intending from 100 feet service road, can reach their destination via Muthalamman Road and Saidapet road.