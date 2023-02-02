Hotter days ahead in city, suburbs from next week; expect dry Feb

“The moisture saturated over the sea led to a dip in minimum temperature, resulting in cold weather over north coastal and delta districts. In February second week, the temperature would increase gradually and record moderate temperature due to northerly wind. Though mild showers are predicted in some areas, they’d cross today. Dry weather to prevail from February 3,” said Scientist P Senthamarai Kannan, RMC, Chennai. Summer is expected to start on March 20, and the maximum temperature is expected to increase more than normal in Chennai, outskirts, and interior isolated pockets of Tamil Nadu. “For the next 48 hours, light to moderate rain is likely to occur over the southern part of TN. In Chennai, the maximum and minimum temperatures will record around 31-degree and 24-degree Celsius respectively for two days,” he added.