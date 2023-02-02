Drunk son of DSP fatally knocks down biker on ECR

CHENNAI: A 28-year-old son of a Deputy Superintendent Police who allegedly drove a car in an inebriated condition, fatally knocked down a biker and also left a pedestrian injured at Neelankarai in the wee hours of Thursday.

Victim P Madan Kumar (30), of Thanjavur, who runs a tea shop on the ECR was returning home after closing his shop. He was pushing his two-wheeler on the side of the road, near Neelankarai, when the speeding car knocked him down. He died on the spot. Later, the car went onto hit one V Shankar (50), of Ramapuram, who was erecting a flag post on the road side for a marriage ceremony.

Police said Anbarasan, son of DSP Thangavel from Vellore, was driving the car with four other friends and going from Chennai to Mamallapuram.

The car came to a halt after hitting a median. A few motorists on the road, caught hold of the car driver and three of his friends, who tried to escape. However, one of them managed to flee the spot. Shankar is undergoing treatment for his head injuries at Royapettah government hospital.

A team from the Adyar Traffic investigation police reached the spot and sent the body of Madan Kumar for a post mortem.

Police said that Anbarasan, a resident of T Nagar, and his friends were going on a long drive to Mamallapuram. "He was drunk and lost control of the vehicle near Neelankarai after he dozed off,” police said.

Police found that apart from Anbarasan, his friends A Anand, (27) of Puducherry, S Hitler, (23) of Kanyakumari, A Gnaneswaran, (27) of Madurai were also under the influence of alcohol. Srinivasan (29), who was travelling with them is absconding.

They were booked under culpable homicide not amounting to murder, rash and negligent driving, drunken driving, over speeding, abetment to commit an offence. They have been remanded in judicial custody.