Temperature to increase in Chennai & suburbs from next week

CHENNAI: With several districts of Tamil Nadu witnessing rain over the last few days and Chennai city experiencing cold weather, the upcoming summer season will begin in March. The maximum temperature in the city and suburbs is likely to increase from next week due to changes in wind conditions.

The official stated that it is early to predict the surge in temperature during the summer season this year, but the interior districts of the State will experience an increase as usual.

"The moisture saturated over the sea led to a dip in minimum temperature, resulting in cold weather over north coastal and delta districts of Tamil Nadu. In February's second week, the temperature would increase gradually, it would record moderate temperature due to northerly wind. Though mild showers were predicted in some areas due to the depression they would cross today. Dry weather to prevail from February 3," said P Senthamarai Kannan, Scientist E, Regional Meteorological Center (RMC), Chennai.

The summer season is expected to start on March 20, as the sun rises in the northern hemisphere. The maximum temperature is expected to increase than normal in Chennai and outskirts, and interior isolated pockets of Tamil Nadu. "For the next 48 hours, light to moderate rain is likely to occur over the southern part of the state. In Chennai, the maximum and minimum temperature will record around 31 degree Celsius and 24 degree Celsius respectively for two days," added Senthamarai.