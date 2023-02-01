Mobile sales shop gutted in fire

CHENNAI: A mobile phone sales and service shop was gutted in a fire near Chromepet on Tuesday. Police said goods worth lakhs of rupees were gutted in the fire. Ramesh of Chromepet owns the shop in Radha Nagar. On Tuesday morning, residents noticed smoke coming from inside the shop. The Chitlapakkam police and the Tambaram Fire and Rescue team rushed to the spot and doused the fire. Police said mobiles and electronic goods worth over Rs 20 lakh were gutted in the fire. Police said that a short circuit in the inverter might have triggered the fire.