History sheeter brutally attacked by gang near Sholinganallur

CHENNAI: Police have launched a hunt for a gang who brutally attacked a history sheeter when he came to a Tasmac outlet near Sholinganallur on Tuesday night.

Pallikaranai police received information about a gang attacking a man.

When they rushed to the spot, they found him lying in a pool of blood. He was later identified as Shiva alias 'Speed' Shiva of Indira Nagar, Perumbakkam. Shiva is involved in at least four attempt to murder cases in Pallikaranai police station limits, police said and is out on bail.

Police moved Shiva to Chromepet government hospital where he is being treated. Police suspect previous enmity to be reason behind the attack and are perusing the CCTV footage in the neighbourhood to establish the identity of the attackers.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the group had come in two bikes and were wearing face masks to conceal their identity.