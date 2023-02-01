DT Campus: Scholarship alert

CHENNAI: JN Tata Endowment Loan Scholarship 2023-24

Description: The JN Tata Endowment invites loan scholarship applications for those wishing to pursue overseas studies. The selected students may be recommended for a partial ‘Travel Grant’ and a ‘Gift Award’ linked to academic performance in their overseas studies

Eligibility: Open for those who have completed at least one undergraduate degree or are in the final year of any UG programme at a recognised university/college/institution

z Candidates must be willing to pursue PG/ Doctoral/Postdoctoral studies abroad

z Candidates who are at the end of the 1st year and entering into the second year of their overseas studies (Fall 2023 – Spring 2024) are also eligible to apply. This is applicable only if the minimum duration of the course is 2 years and there is at least one full academic year remaining to complete at the time of award of the loan scholarship, normally by July

z Students must have scored at least 60% marks on average in their UG or PG studies Candidates must not be older than 45 years as on June 30, 2023 Prizes & Rewards: Loan scholarship of up to

Rs 10 lakh

Last Date to Apply: 07-03-2023 Application mode: Online only Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/JNT6

Reliance Foundation Undergraduate Scholarships 2022-23

Description: The Reliance Foundation Undergraduate Scholarships aim to support meritorious students from all corners of the country with an undergraduate college education, empowering them to continue their studies, become successful professionals and realise their dreams, unlocking their potential to lift themselves and their communities up and contributing towards India’s future socio-economic development

Eligibility: z Students must be enrolled in 1st-year full-time undergraduate (UG) degree in any stream at a recognised Indian institute

z Must have passed Class 12 with a minimum of 60% marks

z The annual household income should be less than Rs 15,00,000 (preference will be given to those students whose family income is less than Rs 2,50,000) z Open for resident Indian citizens only

Prizes & Rewards: Up to Rs 2,00,000 over the duration of the degree Last Date to Apply: 14-02-2023 Application mode: Online only Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/RFS6

Reliance Foundation Postgraduate Scholarships 2022-23

Description: The Reliance Foundation PG Scholarships aim to enable and propel India’s future leaders who can think bigfor the benefit of society

Eligibility: Students who are enrolled in the first-year of postgraduation programmes in following streams can only apply for this scholarship: z Computer Science

z Artificial Intelligence z Mathematics and Computing z Electrical and/or Electronics Engg z Chemical Engineering z Mechanical Engineering z Renewable and New Energy z Material Science & Engineering z Life Science

Must have secured 500 to 1,000 in the GATE examination or must have scored 7.5 or above in their undergraduate CGPA (or % normalised to CGPA) [If students have not attempted GATE] Prizes & Rewards: Up to Rs 6,00,000 over the duration of the degree Last Date to Apply: 14-02-2023 Application mode: Online only Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/RFS7