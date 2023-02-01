DT Campus: Pupil Saveetha Eco School hosts Interactive Science Quiz

CHENNAI: The Pupil Saveetha Eco School hosted the Interactive Science Quiz 2023 on their school premises. The quiz programme was a huge success, with 52 teams across 25 schools participating with keen interest. The quiz was a mix of practical and theoretical rounds organised to develop scientific acumen and understanding of the applications of scientific principles through three interesting and innovative rounds.

Round 1 was an online quiz testing the basic understanding of scientific facts and applications. The top 12 teams reached round 2 to face the rapid-fire and experiment-based questions. The top 6 teams participated in the “creation round” by building and launching a water rocket.

The students had to work on the principle of Newton’s third law of motion, understanding the reaction mass and compressed air to launch the rocket successfully. The winners were chosen based on the distance traveled by their rocket.

Gayatri Ganesh, P Shruti, and J Saadya of PSBB Senior Sec School, KK Nagar, bagged the first prize with a cash award of Rs 25,000. The second prize of Rs 15,000 and third prize of Rs 10,000 were won by Aishwarya, Parameshwar M, Kautik Kanna, B Sanjeev, Roshan P, Nihal V of Lalaji Omega International School.