CMRL awards contract worth ₹404.45 cr to Linxon for design & testing

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has awarded Rs 404.45 crore worth contract to M/s. Linxon India Private Limited for design, manufacturing, testing and training of Corridor 3 and 5 under Phase II Metro Rail construction.

As per the press note, the firm will be responsible for design, manufacturing, supply, installation, testing, commissioning and training of RSS, ASS, SCADA, Overhead Equipment (OHE) and switching stations for corridor 3 (from Shollinganallur to SIPCOT -2) and corridor 5 (from CMBT to Shollinganallur).

This work will also provide the power supply and OHE functions to 37 elevated stations of phase II. In them, it will cover nine elevated stations in corridor 3 for 9.38 km and 28 elevated stations in corridor 5 for 29.05 km.

The contract for Rs 404.45 crore was signed between Rajesh Chaturvedi, director (systems and operations) and Yasir Hamid Shah, sales director of the Linxon firm.

Subsequently, CMRL on Wednesday announced that about 66.07 lakh passengers took Chennai Metro rail in January. And, the highest passenger ridership was recorded on January 13 with 2.65 lakh passengers.

Furthermore, in January, 21.96 lakh passengers used QR code ticketing systems, while 39.54 lakh passengers used travel cards.

As a step to encourage more passengers to use Chennai metro rail, CMRL has been awarding a 20 per cent discount on travel card and QR code facility.