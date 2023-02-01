CM distributes certificates to corpn staff for flood, relief work
CHENNAI: Waterlogging and stagnation during the monsoon will be a thing of the past in Chennai and the city will not experience any stagnation in the upcoming years due to several prevention measures taken by the State government, said Chief minister MK Stalin here on Tuesday.
Speaking at a function organised at the Ripon Building to appreciate civic workers for handling the monsoon and pandemic, the CM said that his government had sustained both crisis situations well.
“In 2021, several areas were flooded because the previous government had failed to take preventive steps. Based on previous experience, we were able to take steps to ensure there was no waterlogging last year,” stated Stalin
Last year, a special committee was formed to inspect the worst-hit places and new storm water drains (SWD) were constructed. “New SWDs are being built in several places in the city with the financial support from the World Bank, Asian Development Bank, and a German International Bank,” he added.
With Rs 3,220 crore from the ADB, a total of 769 km of SWD is under construction on the river. A total of 360 km long SWD is being built off the Kovalam basin with Rs 714 crore from GIB. The World Bank has given Rs 120 crore to build SWDs in missing places in the city.
Earlier in the day, the CM distributed appreciation certificates to 586 officials and employees from several departments, including the GCC, Metro Water board, and police department. He also dined with sanitary workers and corporation officials.
Mayor R Priya, Dy Mayor M Magesh Kumar, GCC Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi, Municipal Administration Minister KN Nehru, HR&CE Minister PK Sekarbabu, several council members and senior officials from various departments participated in the event.
