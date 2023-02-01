Chennai gallery pays homage to artist Perumal P, exhibits 26 works
CHENNAI: Ashvita’s art gallery is paying homage to one of the prolific artists in Tamil Nadu, P Perumal, in an exhibition called Picturising the Rural. As a part of the exhibition, the gallery will be showcasing his works that painted a picture of the people in rural areas and their lives. Growing up in the picturesque Koomapatti village near Srivilliputtur, Tamil Nadu, his paintings were influenced by its scenery.
Speaking to DT Next about the exhibition, Ashvin E Rajagopalan, founder of Ashvita’s says, “For the past year, Ashvita’s has been focusing on displaying modern art from Madras. Perumal is one of the modern masters to have passed out of the Madras Arts School and he has been an important person there. He sadly passed away in 2019 and since then there hasn’t been any major exhibition for him.
“We appreciate his contribution to art, his talent and his artistic language that is unique in its own way. It is only fair that we celebrate such a personality who has always remained true to his roots and painted on the same.”
The exhibition will feature his oil on canvas paintings from 2002 to 2016. His work offers a narrative of rural life and its people. Having been exposed to various styles in his career, he stayed loyal to the folk style of painting which he continued for the most part of his life. This style can be seen not only in his choice of composition but also in the colours, brush strokes, and subjects.
“The subjects were very much rooted in hilly regions and he captured the essence of a village on the canvas. Even after moving to Chennai from Srivilliputtur, he retained his basic theme or style which is rural. His works can be looked at as a documentation of celebration- we can see drums, folk dancers, village locals, animals, Pongal, farmers, and all things nice,” he adds.
Ashvita’s will be featuring 26 of his works ranging across various rural themes. The exhibition is on till February 5 from 10 am to 6 pm.
