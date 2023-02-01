Drama at hearing on Pen memorial for MK

CHENNAI: High drama prevailed at the public hearing organised in Chennai on Tuesday to evince opinions and suggestions from the civic society on setting up a 42-metre-tall monument in the shape of a pen for the late DMK patriarch, as participants divided into for and against camps created ruckus when the other side tried to put forth its views.

The Rs 81-crore project proposes to set up the Pen monument in the sea off the coast of Marina, with a bridge linking it to the shore. The State-level authorities have already granted the necessary permissions for the proposal. While most of the environmental activists and a large number of fishermen opposed the project vociferously, it still received support from a section of fishers who recalled the various welfare schemes that Karunanidhi had brought in for the community when he was the chief minister.

The ruckus reached a crescendo when NTK chief Seeman took the stage and said he would take the lead in demolishing the memorial if it was constructed despite such widespread opposition.

Chaos reigns at public hearing for building PEN monument

The scene in Kalaivanar Arangam in Triplicane, where the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) conducted a public hearing on Tuesday about the construction of Karunanithi Pen Monument, was full of chaos as participants from both sides (for and against) created ruckus whenever opposing opinions were expressed in the meeting.