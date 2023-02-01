Drama at hearing on Pen memorial for MK
CHENNAI: High drama prevailed at the public hearing organised in Chennai on Tuesday to evince opinions and suggestions from the civic society on setting up a 42-metre-tall monument in the shape of a pen for the late DMK patriarch, as participants divided into for and against camps created ruckus when the other side tried to put forth its views.
The Rs 81-crore project proposes to set up the Pen monument in the sea off the coast of Marina, with a bridge linking it to the shore. The State-level authorities have already granted the necessary permissions for the proposal. While most of the environmental activists and a large number of fishermen opposed the project vociferously, it still received support from a section of fishers who recalled the various welfare schemes that Karunanidhi had brought in for the community when he was the chief minister.
The ruckus reached a crescendo when NTK chief Seeman took the stage and said he would take the lead in demolishing the memorial if it was constructed despite such widespread opposition.
The scene in Kalaivanar Arangam in Triplicane, where the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) conducted a public hearing on Tuesday about the construction of Karunanithi Pen Monument, was full of chaos as participants from both sides (for and against) created ruckus whenever opposing opinions were expressed in the meeting.
It all started when Arul Muruganantham of Satta Panchayat Iyakkam opposed the project by citing that the project will affect coastal environment and biodiversity of the sea. “Debris will be dumped near the mouth of Cooum River and this will take several years to remove. This will affect the livelihood of fishermen,” he said.
Before he completed his address, a section of participants mostly from the DMK, began shouting and asked him to get off the stage. They gathered in front of the stage while helpless cops tried to pacify them.
When GM Shankar from Aam Aadmi Party tried to explain about the possible legal setbacks before implementing the project, and urged the government to drop the project, the DMK men began shouting again.
Surprisingly, some fishermen welcomed the Pen monument by recalling various welfare schemes introduced by the former CM.
Whenever participants spoke in favour of the monument, other sections opposed and created commotion. At times, the situation escalated to an extent that arguments might have turned into fistfights. However, the police intervened and kept the situation under control.
TD Babu of SPARK, a residents’ association in Besant Nagar, pointed out that the monument would affect the sea current and migration of fishes from sea to river and vice-versa.
S Mugilan, an environmental activist, who went missing a few years ago and later detained by the police, condemned the government for releasing the Tamil version of environmental impact assessment (EIA) report on Tuesday morning. While he tried to point out loopholes in the report, DMK workers created more brouhaha. Subsequently, the organisers of the meeting switched off the microphone.
Condemning the act, Mugilan staged a sit-in protest. However, he was evicted from the meeting hall by the police.
Some fishermen, who supported the project, requested the government to provide compensation to the fisherfolk in 10 villages near Marina Beach as construction will impact fishing activities.
Prabhakaran of Poovulagin Nanbargal said that Kalaiganar Karunanithi had understood climate change and its impact very well, and that “he’d not have agreed to build anything inside the sea”.
On the other hand, some activists, mostly who were against the project, including K Saravanan, alleged that they were not allowed to speak in the meeting despite registering their names.
Will break monument if you construct it, Seeman warns
Participating in the public hearing meeting, Naam Thamizhar Katchi coordinator Seeman warned the government that he’d break the Pen monument if it was constructed inside the sea. “You can construct the monument anywhere but not in the sea. It’d affect the environment. Around 8,551.13 sq m of land and sea will be used for the monument. Construction materials which would be dumped for construction will affect corals. Letting you bury (Karunanithi) on the beach was a mistake. If you construct the monument, I’ll break it,” he warned. He ridiculed the government for spending a huge amount of funds to construct the monument rather than improving the schools. “13 fishermen villages will be affected by the project. If you want, construct the pen inside Anna Arivalayam (DMK headquarters). We oppose the project and we will conduct severe protests, “he said.
