Angry residents stage ‘barking’ protest

Recently, a Class 11 girl who was returning home from tuition suffered injuries after she fell down while fleeing from stray dogs in Chromepet. Residents said this was only the latest in a series of dog menace incidents, and alleged that the people across Tambaram Corporation, including Chromepet, Pallavaram, Hastinapuram, Pammal, Anakaputhur, Selaiyur, and Perungalathur, have been facing the same issue.